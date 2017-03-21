Former day care worker accused of assaulting infants

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A former day care worker has been charged with assaulting three infants, police said Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Chelsea Blais, 32, who worked for the Alpha Bits Learning Center. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney, and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.

Manchester Detective Sgt. Matthew Larochelle said Blais was no longer employed at the day care center when they started their investigation. He said Blais was cooperative and turned herself in.

Larochelle declined to describe the alleged assaults, saying the case was still under investigation. “Some of her actions at the day care rose to the level of criminal activity,” he said.

Blais was charged with four counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor. Her bail was set at $5,000 and her arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.

Alpha Bits said in a statement it learned of the allegations on March 2, said it “took immediate corrective action” and met with the affected families to address their concerns.

Larochelle said the inquiry lasted several weeks and was done in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services.

