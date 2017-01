BOSTON (WHDH) - A former aide to Governor Deval Patrick will announce that he is running for governor.

Jay Gonzalez will launch his campaign Monday.

He is the first person to formally challenge Charlie Baker’s bid for re-election in 2018.

Gonzalez has criticized the governor for not taking a strong enough stance on President Trump’s immigration policy.

