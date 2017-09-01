Former Firefighter-of-the-Year sentenced to probation

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A former Firefighter of the Year in a Massachusetts city has been sentenced to two years of probation for his role in an assault on another man and the theft of the man’s motorcycle.

The Lowell Sun reports that 40-year-old John Dubey III was sentenced after pleading guilty to assault and larceny.

Prosecutors say Dubey, his younger brother, and a third man confronted the victim last September after the younger Dubey accused the man of spreading a rumor about him.

Prosecutors say the man was forced off his motorcycle at knifepoint and John Dubey drove away with the bike.

He was named Lowell’s Firefighter of the Year in 2002 for saving a woman’s life. He has since retired on disability and drives a cab.

