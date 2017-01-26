Former Framingham police officer charged with stealing $20K

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A former Framingham Police officer has been charged with stealing $20,000 in cash from the Framingham Police Department’s evidence room.

Former officer Alan Dubeshter was charged with one count of larceny over $250 as well as one count of unwarranted privilege.

Officials say members of the department observed the theft and notified the Middlesex County DA’s office as well as the state attorney general’s office. The officer was immediately placed on leave. He has since resigned.

The department commissioned two independent audits, which determined that only cash was taken from the evidence room.

Dubeshter is scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

