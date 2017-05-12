Former housing authority employee sentenced for embezzlement

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A former housing authority employee in Massachusetts is heading to prison for embezzling more than $70,000 in rent payments.

Rosa Famania was sentenced in federal court in April to five months in prison and three years of supervised released. She must also complete a substance abuse program and repay the stolen money.

Famania worked for the Framingham Housing Authority as an accounting assistant from 2010 to 2015, when she resigned as the agency investigated missing rent payments.

Prosecutors say she took cash payments from people in subsidized housing and pocketed the money, adjusting the agency’s records to hide the missing funds.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that the agency said it was updating its internal fraud controls after a warning from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

