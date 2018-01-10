Former Hudson firefighter arraigned on child pornography charge

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts firefighter has been arraigned on a child pornography charge after investigators reported finding hundreds of images on his computer and cellphone.

Raymond Spellman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court. He was released without bail and ordered to undergo counseling and not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18. He was also ordered not to use social media.

The 44-year-old Spellman resigned from the Hudson Fire Department shortly after investigators searched his home in May. Prosecutors say more than 600 photos and videos were discovered on his devices.

Spellman could not be reached for comment.

