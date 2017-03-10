Former Kingston fire chief accused of assault and battery

KINGSTON, MA (WHDH) - Kingston’s former fire chief is now facing charges for allegedly assaulting a person he met on Facebook.

Ryan Williams said he struck up a friendship with former Chief Robert Heath on Facebook and they occasionally met in person. According to a police report, last month Heath came to see Williams and asked if he should take his shirt off.

“He then began to come over to me, hugged and kissed me, he also shoved his hands down my pants,” said Williams. He told police he felt shocked and violated.

Williams said Heath apologized but according to police, Heath denied ever touching Williams.

“I just want to know why he did what he did, I just want to know why he would just jeopardize being friends,” said Williams.

The alleged incident happened while Heath was still fire chief. Heath abruptly retired last month after his contract was renewed.

According to court reports, Heath is married and has children. He has been summonsed to appear in court next week on one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

No one answered at Heath’s house when 7News knocked on the door. A woman answered the phone and said Heath does not live there anymore and asked for privacy.

