Former Kingston fire chief pleads not guilty to indecent assault

KINGSTON, MA (WHDH) - The former Kingston fire chief was in court Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery.

Robert Heath was charged with indecently assaulting a man he met on Facebook. Police said Heath went to the victim’s house, where he tried to kiss and hug the man. He also allegedly tried putting his hands down the man’s pants.

Heath was charged after he abruptly retired last month.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)