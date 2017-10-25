Former Maine fire chief pleads guilty to arson

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — Former Old Orchard Beach Fire Chief Ricky Plummer has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that burned 42 acres in 2016 when he was chief.

The Journal Tribune reports that the 61-year-old Plummer pleaded guilty Wednesday under an agreement in which he’d be sentenced to two years in prison.

Firefighters from several towns helped fight the April 15, 2016, wildfire that caused a nearby condominium complex to be evacuated.

Plummer told investigators he was elsewhere when the fire started, but later said he accidentally started the fire while smoking.

Fellow firefighters said he didn’t smoke.

Plummer worked in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for more than 20 years. He also worked as fire chief in North Yarmouth, Biddeford, Gray and Standish in Maine; Marlborough, Massachusetts; and Cocoa, Florida.

