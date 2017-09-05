Former Maine jail on the market for interested buyers

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A 19th-century jail in Maine is on the market and listed at $250,000 for the entire space.

Michael Kaplan, the owner of the old York County Jail in Alfred, says he is looking for the right buyer or business to occupy the former jail off Route 111. WGME-TV reports the 1869 property, which once housed accused criminals, is now empty.

Kaplan says he thinks there are many possibilities for the jail, from a brewery to a modern office space with an unusual backstory. He says he just wants it to be put to good use and not be empty.

The property is listed at $250,000 for the 14,000-square foot building, along with three acres of land.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)