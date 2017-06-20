Former massage parlor owner convicted of human trafficking

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The former owner of a Massachusetts massage parlor where workers performed sex acts on clients has been convicted of human trafficking and prostitution charges.

Lori Ann Barron, of Salem, New Hampshire, was convicted Monday by a Massachusetts jury after four hours of deliberations.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that the 54-year-old Barron, who had been free on bail, was taken into custody pending sentencing scheduled for June 28.

Prosecutors say Barron exploited young women, hiring then as receptionists at The Day Spa for Gentlemen in Lawrence, then promoting them to “massage therapists” where they had to perform sex acts on clients. Four former employees testified at trial. Authorities say Barron secretly recorded the sexual encounters to keep workers in line.

Barron’s attorney said another worker at the spa operated the prostitution business.

