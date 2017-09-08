WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - A judge sentenced a former MMA fighter to a minimum of 5-years in state prison on an attempted murder charge.

James Armato, 28, of Stoneham, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in connection with a 2016 assault that left a woman, with whom he had been in a relationship, seriously injured.

Along with his sentence of 5- to 7-years, Armato also received three years probation and must undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation, complete a certified batterers program, refrain from using drugs or alcohol, be subject to random screens, undergo counseling focused on domestic violence issues and to have no contact with the victim and members of her family.

Charges in this case stemmed from two incidents of domestic abuse.

In November of 2015 at Armato’s residence, a verbal fight between the victim and Armato broke out. When the victim tried to leave, Armato grabbed the victim, threw her to the ground and strangled her.

On May 15, 2016, the victim was driving Armato in her car in Malden. During the drive, the victim and Armato got into an argument. Armato punched the victim and began to strangle her, causing her to lose consciousness before crashing her car into a retaining wall and a pole on Pleasant Street in Malden.

The victim awoke and attempted to flee at which time Armato started to beat and strangle her again. She sustained serious injuries including lacerations to her face, a fractured orbital bone and cracked teeth.

The Malden Police and Fire Departments arrived on scene and attempted to take Armato into custody. He began to fight the first responders before being detained by two officers and multiple firefighters.

