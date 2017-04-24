Former N.H. rep claiming she was sexually abused at Andover school

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A former member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives is set to file a lawsuit claiming that a former teacher at Phillips Academy sexually abused her.

The woman says a former English teacher abused her in the early 1980’s while she was a student at the Andover School.

She also claims that the headmaster at the time tried to cover up the sexual abuse.

According to reports, the woman is seeking five million dollars in damages.

