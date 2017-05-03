LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA player Brandon Roy was injured in a shooting while attending a party in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Williams said Roy was one of four people shot in Compton on Saturday.

He said Roy and the three other victims were attending a party when two men walked up and opened fire without saying a word. Williams said all four victims were shot in the upper body but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The 32-year-old Roy starred at Washington, where he was Pac-12 player of the year in 2006.

He played in the NBA for Portland and Minnesota and won the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2007. He was forced to retire because of a degenerative knee condition.

Roy now coaches the boys’ basketball team at a high school in his hometown of Seattle.

