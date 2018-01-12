Former Olympic figure skater, victim of 1994 scandal, Nancy Kerrigan, has little to say about movie, “I, Tonya”

(WHDH) — Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is speaking about the movie, “I, Tonya,” and being at the center of the 1994 controversy once again.

The film depicts the attack on Kerrigan at the US Figure Skating Championships

Kerrigan was clubbed in the legs with a baton by a masked suspect. Rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband and accomplices were convicted for the attack.

Kerrigan has little to say about the movie, “I really have nothing to say about it. I haven’t seen anything. I haven’t watched anything. I haven’t seen the movie. I’m just busy living my life.”

When asked about Hollywood’s portrayal of herself, Kerrigan said, “It’s not really part of my life. As you say, I was the victim. Like, that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it.”

Kerrigan’s husband and agent did not have much to say either. When asked about the film he said, “Our position at this point is to say nothing. When we collectively, or Nancy individually, decide what to do, when we are ready to say something, we will.”

The movie was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards. Harding was in attendance, and Kerrigan said she did not watch.

