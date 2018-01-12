Former Patriots cornerback, current Titan, Logan Ryan, returning to Gillette for playoff game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Former Patriots cornerback, and current Titan Logan Ryan will be returning to Gillette for Saturday’s playoff game.

The 5th year veteran spent the first four years of his career in New England.

Ryan appeared in 15 games this year for the Titans and started every game he was active.

He had 13 picks in four years with the Patriots.

When asked about the match up against the Patriots Ryan said, “It’s going to be rocking but it’s not gonna be no louder than Kansas City. Kansas City’s probably the loudest outdoor venue with that and Seattle so, it won’t be any louder per se but obviously it’ll be a special feeling up there.”

