Former Patriots player Vince Wilfork announces retirement

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Longtime defensive tackle for the New England Patriots Vince Wilfork announced he will be retiring from football via tweet on Monday.

Before he was traded to the Texans for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Wilfork had played with the Patriots for 13 years. During his rookie season in 2004 he started in Super Bowl XXXIX and assisted the team to victory.

By 2008, Wilfork was considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Following the deaths of his parents in 2002, Wilfork started a foundation to support diabetes research and awareness.

The pro-football player is rounding out his career at 35-years-old saying, “I’ll be back, but not on that field. Peace out.”

