Former Patriots player Vince Wilfork tailgated Pats v. Texans game at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Former Patriots player Vince Wilfork was busy tailgating the Pats v. Texans game at Gillette Sunday morning.
Wilfork played in New England as a defensive tackle for 11-seasons before heading to Houston to play for the Texans for two seasons.
He said that throughout his 13-season career, he really wanted to just tailgate prior to a game.
So, Wilfork determined that would be the first thing he did once he retired.
At Gillette today, Wilfork said, “No better time to be back at Gillette Stadium, where I started and ended my career, and two teams I played for. Great organizations, the Texans and Patriots. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be back here among fans that I played in front of, home and away with the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. It’s an honor.”
