Former police officer found guilty of assaulting prisoner

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former Worcester police officer has been found guilty of beating a shackled prisoner in his cell.

Announcing the guilty verdict Thursday, Judge Richard Tucker says officers are justified in using reasonable force in certain circumstances. However, he says Michael Motyka “crossed that line” when he kicked Gerald Jones in 2014.

Motyka’s attorneys previously argued the officer acted in self-defense and Jones initiated the conflict. Prosecutors said Motyka let Jones’ words “get under his skin.”

Both Motyka’s attorneys and prosecutors declined to comment after the verdict.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 30, and Motyka faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison. He could also lose his pension as a result of the verdict.

Jones has received a settlement of $225,000 from the city in connection to the case.

