CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has delivered opening remarks at a Chicago leadership summit hosted by his foundation for hundreds of civic leaders and artists from around the world.

Obama calls the two-day event starting Tuesday a “collective conversation” to exchange ideas with young people and help spark change.

He says a goal is to address civic culture, not create a political movement. Obama didn’t discuss politics aside from saying, “What’s wrong with our politics is a reflection of something wrong in our civic culture.”

Other summit guests include Prince Harry. He and former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday visited a Chicago high school near the site of Barack Obama’s lanned presidential center.

The Obama Foundation is raising funds for the presidential center. Construction is expected to take four years.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)