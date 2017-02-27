Former substitute teacher accused of indecent assault on child in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — A former substitute teacher in Sandwich pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery of a child.

Blake Rider, 37, was arraigned Monday at Barnstable District Court. Officials said his charges are unrelated to his former job as a substitute teacher and none of his students were involved.

The Sandwich Superintendents’ Office said Rider had not worked for the district since 2015.

