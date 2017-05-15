Former synagogue goes up in flames in New York City

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a heavy fire at the former home of a historic synagogue in New York City.

The fire sparked on Sunday night and quickly spread through the abandoned building. No one was injured in the fired.

The synagogue was built in 1850 and served as the house of worship for the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol, an Orthodox Jewish congregation. The building served as the congregation’s house of worship until it closed in 2007.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)