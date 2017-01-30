Former town clerk admits to disclosing driver record info

HANCOCK, N.H. (AP) — A former town clerk in New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to disclosing protected driver record information to an unauthorized person.

New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster says Joan Joseph resigned as Hancock Town Clerk effective Dec. 31. She pleaded guilty Monday to violating the Driver Privacy Act, and was sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine.

The Driver Privacy Act establishes that the Division of Motor Vehicle’s records are confidential. Only certain people and entities, including municipal motor vehicle registration agents, have access to the records and then only for certain purposes permitted by law.

