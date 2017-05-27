ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden echoed some of the same veiled criticism of the Trump administration he has been making at commencement speeches this month when he spoke Saturday at Cornell University.

Although Biden never mentioned President Trump by name, the Democrat criticized the plan to build a wall on the Mexican border and to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

Biden spoke at Cornell’s senior convocation address. He said the current political atmosphere was a “temporary state of affairs” and predicted attitudes would change.

His speech comes after recent commencement addresses at Harvard University, Morgan State University in Baltimore and Colby College in Maine.

About 6,000 Cornell students will receive their degrees at commencement exercises Sunday. Cornell President Martha Pollack is giving the commencement address.

