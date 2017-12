BOSTON (WHDH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Boston next month at Mayor Marty Walsh’s inauguration.

Biden is slated to swear in Walsh for his second term as mayor of Boston. The inauguration takes place on Jan. 1.

On Twitter, Walsh said he is “humbled” that Biden will be a part of his inauguration.

