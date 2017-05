NEW YORK (WHDH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden was a guest of honor at a same-sex wedding over the weekend, where he officiated the ceremony.

The wedding was between Henry Munorz and Kyle Ferrari. Munoz is the financial chair of the Democratic Committee.

Actress Melanie Griffith, who is friends with the couple, shared a picture of the couple on Instagram.

