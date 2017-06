BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium is showing off four African Penguin chicks.

The two-week old chicks are only a few more weeks away from growing their waterproof feathers.

Aquarium employees say the penguins will grow to be about 9-pounds and will be given names that relate to science.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)