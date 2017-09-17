Four children taken to Colorado by father have been found safe

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - According to Colorado State Patrol, the four children who were taken by their father, Matthew Giovanditto, on September 11th have been found safe.

Giovanditto, 30, of Taunton, was pulled over by an officer on Saturday at 4:49 p.m. near Colorado Springs, CO. All four kids were in the car.

The mother of the four children, Paulie Dow, gave her ex-husband permission to take the kids for a “short time while she got situated,” into a new home.

Giovanditto was supposed to have the four kids, who range in age from 3-9, until the end of October.

When Giovanditto drove the kids to Colorado and refused to bring them home, Dow called police for assistance.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the children are now safe with relatives in the Colorado Springs area.

Giovanditto was released and not arrested.

