Four injured in three-vehicle crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash in Mansfield Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responding to a call for a suspicious person heard a crash near Route 140 and Route 106 at around 7 a.m. Those officers immediately called for emergency response for serious injuries.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and four people were injured. Two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Norwood and Sturdy Hospital.

One of those who was seriously injured was trapped for 20 minutes as emergency crews worked to free that person.

Traffic was re-opened at 9:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

