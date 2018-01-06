Four people displaced in Dorchester fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people have been displaced in a Dorchester fire according to officials. The fire broke out at a home located at 12 Drayton Avenue.

Box 2-1772 12 Drayton Ave.

2 1/2 story residential building. Heavy smoke showing on arrival. pic.twitter.com/QN9B2FYHji — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 6, 2018

Firefighters arrived on scene around 4 a.m. on Saturday to flames spreading throughout the second and third floor of the home, as well as the roof.

Response to 12 Drayton St. at 3:52 am. Frigid temperatures and (2) frozen hydrants. 2nd Alarm ordered at 4:02 am. No civilian injuries and (1) FF transported by Boston EMS non-life threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/ng5g21fwPi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 6, 2018

Crews said the fire was controlled quickly, especially considering the bitter cold temperatures.

Extremely cold weather conditions another obstacle to overcome. Icy gear and streets. pic.twitter.com/VB6tdy9BSo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 6, 2018

Deputy Chief Stallworth said he is estimating about $150,000 in damages.

Officials also said they found frozen fire hydrants in the area and want to remind residents to dig out their hydrants so they are easily accessible if a fire breaks out at your house.

Crews remain on scene, putting out hot spots. They have not determined the cause of the fire at this time.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the four people who were displaced from their home.

