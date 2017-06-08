Four people injured in series of shootings in Boston

A chaotic night in Boston resulted in the shootings of four people in separate incidents, three of which happened in Dorchester.

Police responded to incidents in four locations. It was not clear if any of the shootings were connected.

Incidents on Holworthy Street and Glendale Street in Dorchester led to victims being shot.

On Holworthy Street, a victim was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Police are focusing on a window at the scene.

On Glendale Street, a 58-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet while sleeping in his bed at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. That man was taken to Boston Medical Center and family members say he is expected to be OK.

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a male victim was shot on Shawmut Ave in Roxbury. There is no update on the man’s condition.

Another person was shot in the leg on Cedar Street.

Officials are still investigating the incidents. It’s not clear whether any arrests have been made.

