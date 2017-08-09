Four suspects on the run after armed home invasion in Waltham

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a home invasion in Waltham where four suspects are armed, dangerous, and on the run.

According to police, four black men, armed and wearing all black with black masks, broke into a home on Bacon Street in Waltham early Wednesday morning.

Police say they showed a gun, then fled the home in a car that had a plate light out and had brake lights outlined with LED lights.

Victims inside the home were reportedly injured; officials didn’t have an update on the condition or number of victims but those injuries were said to be minor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waltham Police

