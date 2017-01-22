Four taken to hospital after rollover crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Police say four people have been hospitalized after a rollover crash in Norwood Sunday.

The crash happened at Nahatan Street and Pleasant Street.

Officials say three people in a Jeep that rolled over were hospitalized, as was one person who was in a Nissan Rogue involved in the incident.

The injuries do not appear to be serious.

Police said roads have been closed while emergency crews are at the scene, and motorists should expect delays.

The victims have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

