Four Teamsters found not guilty in ‘Top Chef’ extortion trial

After 20 hours of deliberations, a federal jury on Tuesday found four Teamsters not guilty in the “Top Chef” extortion case.

The Local 25 members were accused of threatening the nonunion cast and crew of the TV reality show including its host, Padma Lakshmi. She testified she was “terrified” when a Teamster confronted her outside a Boston-area restaurant where the Bravo series filmed in 2014.

Defendants embraced in the court room after hearing they had been acquitted of the charges.

Prosecutors said cellphone video showed the Teamsters accosting the show’s crew. But their lawyers argued they were merely demonstrating against the non-union crew.

Jurors began deliberations Thursday after receiving instructions from the judge.

On Monday, jurors sent a key question to the judge. The jury’s note said one of the jurors was “presuming guilt over innocence” and asked the judge how to proceed. The judge wrote back and said that every person is presumed innocent unless guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The men were acquitted of charges of conspiracy to extort and attempted extortion.

Jury has found four teamsters not guilty on attempted extortion and conspiracy charges. — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) August 15, 2017

Four teamsters charged with conspiracy and attempted extortion of host and crew of the show Top Chef found not guilty. — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) August 15, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)