Four mine workers in New Mexico trapped in gravel pit

Officials say four mine workers in new Mexico have been hospitalized after being trapped in a gravel pit.

The incident happened on Thursday after a gravel mine collapsed.

Authorities say they found the workers trapped when they got there.

Two of the workers were said to be buried up to their necks.

Officials say all four workers were rescued and taken to local hospitals.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

