Foxborough celebrates their hometown team, the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - One community in New England is showing hometown pride for the Patriots — Foxborough, home to Gillette Stadium.

Town officials in Foxborough teamed up with Farmer’s Printing Shop to create 30 unique signs to put around the town common, celebrating the Patriots’ historic ninth Super Bowl appearance. Each sign makes a different statement; Paul Farmer said the banner with a goat on it, for “Greatest of All Time” Tom Brady, is a town favorite. Others celebrate Patriots of the past and there’s even a couple that feature NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Foxborough Schools also got in on wishing the Patriots luck for Sunday. A video was created showing students from kindergarten all through high school decked out in their Patriots best and waving signs.

Even the Foxborough Fire Department has gotten in on the festivities. Firefighters said they have a friendly wager with the firehouse in Atlanta that serves the Georgia Dome. If the Patriots win, the Atlanta firefighters will send Foxborough 33 t-shirts to add to the department’s collection.

