FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Foxborough man died over the weekend after being attacked by a swarm of bees while doing yard work.

Eric Dahl’s family said he was blowing leaves from the lawn of his home on Saturday when he was swarmed by bees. They believe he stepped on a nest and was stung multiple times.

The 48-year-old was taken by ambulance to Norwood Hospital, where he later died of an apparent heart attack.

“He was just a wonderful person. Kind, compassionate, just a terrific father, son and husband,” said brother-in-law Jason Romsey. “It’s a tragic loss for all of us.”

Romsey says Dahl had no bee sting allergies and had been stung before with no ill effects.

Neighbors lit candles in honor of Dahl following his death.

“It was truly touching,” said Romsey. “They’re just an incredible group of people.”

Dahl worked for Fidelity Investments in North Smithfield, Rhode Island and is survived by two daughters, ages 12 and 14.

Dahl will be laid to rest on Thursday in Foxborough.

