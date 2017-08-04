Foxborough police seek missing teenage girl

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Foxborough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Officials said Victoria Aponte, 16, was last seen on Tuesday at 3 Hillcrest Road.

Aponte is said to have ties to the Framingham area. Police don’t believe she is in danger, but want to ensure her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

