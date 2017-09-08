SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island says a student was seriously hurt when he was hit by an SUV driven by another student while skateboarding at the school’s Kingston campus.

The collision happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. The university identified the skateboarder as 18-year-old Henry Karshis of Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the SUV driver as 19-year-old Stephano Gikas of Montvale, New Jersey. Both are students.

Karshis was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. A member of URI’s counseling staff went to the hospital, and another met with the SUV driver.

Campus police are investigating. No charges have been filed.

