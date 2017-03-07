Framingham boy diagnosed with brain tumor becomes police chief for a day

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Framingham boy with an inoperable brain tumor received an honor from a Massachusetts police department on Tuesday. The Framingham Police Department allowed 6-year-old Devin Suau to be police chief for a day.

“We’re honored to have Devin here today, he’s a courageous young man,” said a member of the police department.

Devin was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in late January, and was given eight months to two years to live.

Devin and his family were picked up at their home by a motorcade with lights flashing. He was greeted by his fellow officers over the radio. Devin and his family were then escorted to police headquarters, where it was made official; Devin was chief for the day.

The #WhyNotDevin was created on social media by his family, to raise awareness for his disease. The hashtag helped Devin gain support from some notable people including state police, the Harvard Hockey team, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. Brady let Devin ride on his float during the Super Bowl parade.

That’s the thought process behind this special day; why not Devin as chief? Why not be the first to find a cure?

Devin’s family set up a Facebook page where they post updates on Devin’s fight. There’s also a GoFundMe page to help cover the family’s medical costs.

Framingham boy battling cancer gets a uplift from the @FraminghamPD , named chief for the day. #WhyNotDevinhttps://t.co/AQXWzVrMhH pic.twitter.com/EenaYTRAhA — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) March 7, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)