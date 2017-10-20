BOSTON (WHDH) - A 6-year-old Framingham boy battling a rare form of brain cancer has died, his mother said.

Devin Suau, 6, was diagnosed with brain cancer at the beginning of the year.

Devin’s mother Christine Suau said he was ineligible for clinical trials in the United States. As a result, he and his family traveled to London for treatment every four weeks.

Devin’s family started the hashtag #WhyNotDevin to raise awareness for his form of cancer, which has no cure. The hashtag went viral after it was shared online and he has since received support from all around the world.

