FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A popular Framingham diner destroyed by a fire in March will reopen at their new location on Monday.

J&M Diner posted on social media saying they will reopen on Worcester Road.

The diner was one of nearly a dozen businesses that were destroyed in that fire.

