Framingham man charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after rooftop standoff

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A man who police say fired at officers before barricading himself on the roof of a Framingham pizza shop pleaded not guilty Friday to six counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Prosecutors say Justin Breakspear, 31, fire a rifle Thursday night on officers responding to his home for a report of a domestic altercation.

“They observed him with a black rifle across his shoulder. When he was encountered by the police, he moved to a position of cover and discharged a firearm at six responding police officers,” prosecutor Wendi Safran said.

Police said Breakspear fled the home and climbed to the roof of Slice of New York Pizza, sparking an hourslong standoff. A negotiator contacted with the man, and he came off the roof and was subsequently arrested just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

“He went on to say he was going to kill all the Framingham police officers and that they would pay for what they had done to him in the past,” Safran said.

Prosecutors said Breakspear is no stranger to the law and has 30 convictions on his record.

No officers were injured in the exchange. The incident is under investigation.

Breakspear was ordered held behind bars pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

