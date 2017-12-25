Framingham police officers hold annual Christmas meal delivery

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Members of the Framingham Police Department were joined by their families and other volunteers Monday for their annual tradition of delivering meals to the elderly and others in need on Christmas.

Retired Framingham Det. Paul Kelley said the tradition started about 40 years ago when about 50 officers handed out meals on Christmas. He said the number has since grown and more than 400 meals are delivered now. Some volunteers have been taking part since they were children and are now passing the tradition on to their own families.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, we bring almost 400 meals to people in need,” said Nicole Esposito, who said she has been participating since she was 8 years old and now brings her own children. “I enjoy bringing the kids, it’s a great thing to do on Christmas and everybody is thankful.”

Volunteers said they plan on participating in the meal delivery again next year.

