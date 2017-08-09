Framingham School District bans middle schoolers from having cellphones in class

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Middle-schoolers in Framingham will be starting the school year with a big change — the school district has banned cellphones.

In a memo issued to parents just before the school year begins, the district said middle school students have to leave their phones in their lockers during the school day. If a student is caught with a phone in class, it gets confiscated and can be picked up in the office at the end of the day. Those who get caught a second time will have to have a parent come in to retrieve the phone.

While many parents who spoke to 7News said they think the policy is a good idea, some were also concerned about reaching their children in case of an emergency. In that case, the school’s memo urged parents to use the school phone to reach their children.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)