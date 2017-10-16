Framingham State investigating 2 racists messages found in same residence hall

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Framingham State University was hit by hate for a second time over the weekend. The school is now investigating two separate racist messages in the same residence hall.

Officials said a racist message was found on a dorm room door Sunday.

“We’re scared to go to sleep in our room,” said junior Nicole Harvey after her and her roommate Eunice Bwambok discovered the message of hate on their dorm room door for the second time in just two days.

On Friday, university police said they found a flyer promoting an event hosted by the black student union with racial slurs written across the front of the flyer.

The Framingham State University president issued a state Sunday that reads in part: “This behavior is unacceptable and we are going to do everything within our power to determine who is responsible and hold them accountable. It is our highest priority for students to feel welcome, respected and safe on campus.”

Campus police said they believe the two incidents are related.

The school’s president added that they intend to severely punish whomever is responsible.

The university is holding a forum regarding these incidents at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to contact campus police.

