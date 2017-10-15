Framingham State investigating after second racial slur found at residence hall

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Framingham State University was hit by hate for a second time this weekend. The school is now investigating two separate racist messages in the same residence hall.

Officials say a racist message was found on a dorm room door Sunday. On Friday, university police say they found a flyer promoting an event hosted by the black student union with racial slurs written across the front of the flyer. The messages were found on the same dorm room in Larned Hall. Campus police suspect the two incidents are related.

The Framingham State University president issued a state Sunday that reads in part: “This behavior is unacceptable and we are going to do everything within our power to determine who is responsible and hold them accountable. It is our highest priority for students to feel welcome, respected and safe on campus.”

The school’s president said they intend to severely punish whomever is responsible.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to contact campus police immediately.

