FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Students at Framingham State University are scheduled to meet to discuss recent racist incidents on campus.

Six incidents happened at the university over the last semester.

Students said school officials have silenced other students so the university could move on from the attacks.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. outside North Hall.

