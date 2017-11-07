Framingham voters to elect city’s first mayor

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Voters in Framingham will be electing its first ever mayor after voting to become a city last spring. Framingham was formerly known as Massachusetts’ largest town.

Town meeting member Dr. Yvonne Spicer, who led a startup division at the Museum of Science, wants to focus on bringing high-wage jobs from the tech sector to Framingham. She also plans to revive the struggling downtown.

Former state representative and town selectman John Stefanini has been out of government for 16 years. He said he wants to get back in and focus on improving underperforming schools, opening more parks and lowering the tax rate while attracting new business.

Spicer beat Stefanini is September’s preliminary elections.

