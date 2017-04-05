Framingham votes to become city

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - The town of Framingham is making a change to become a city.

Voters in Framingham narrowly passed a vote yesterday to change the town’s government structure.

That means residents will need to elect a mayor and city council.

Proponents of the charter change argued that Framingham has become too large and diverse to be governed like other smaller towns.

